Canadian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- April 22, 2025

Karachi, April 22, 2025: The Canadian dollar (CAD) has seen a slight increase in value against the Pakistani rupee (PKR), currently trading at 202.72 PKR, up from an earlier exchange rate of 202.20 PKR.

This uptick is indicative of shifts in global currency markets, along with various economic factors impacting both nations.

One Canadian Dollar is equivalent to 202.72 Pakistani Rupees

Valuation Process

Currency valuations are shaped by the interplay of supply and demand within the foreign exchange market. The appreciation of the Canadian dollar can be linked to multiple factors, such as rising crude oil prices (considering Canada’s status as a major oil exporter), positive economic indicators from Canada, or a slight decline in the value of the Pakistani rupee resulting from domestic inflation or trade deficits. Moreover, the value of the PKR is heavily influenced by Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves, remittance inflows, and trade balance.

Impact on Overseas Pakistanis

For Pakistani expatriates living in Canada who remit money back home, this increase translates to marginally improved returns for their transfers. A stronger CAD provides more rupees for each dollar sent, benefiting families reliant on overseas financial assistance. On the other hand, for students or travelers from Pakistan heading to Canada, the expenses related to education and daily living might see a slight hike, as they will require more PKR to obtain Canadian dollars.

About the Currencies

Canadian Dollar (CAD): The official currency of Canada, issued by the Bank of Canada. It ranks among the most traded currencies worldwide, significantly influenced by commodity prices, especially oil, due to Canada’s major role as an energy exporter.

Pakistani Rupee (PKR): The national currency of Pakistan, regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan. Its valuation is particularly sensitive to political stability, economic policies, and external debt issues.

The modest rise in the CAD/PKR exchange rate highlights the interconnections of global economies, where fluctuations in one country’s currency can have far-reaching effects on others. Analysts will closely monitor these developments to assess their potential long-term implications for trade and remittance flows.