Canadian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- August 2, 2025

Karachi/Ottawa- August 2, 2025 — The Canadian Dollar (CAD) has fallen to an open market rate of 205.33 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today, with the interbank rate at 203.7979 PKR, down from 206.18 PKR on July 29.

CAD to PKR- Latest Updates

This continues a trend of volatility, with recent rates including 209.18 PKR on July 26, 207.65 PKR on July 21, 207.48 PKR on July 16, 207.88 PKR on July 9, 209.06 PKR on July 4, 207.96 PKR on July 2, 207.35 PKR on June 30, 206.34 PKR on June 24, 206.98 PKR on June 21, 207.32 PKR on June 18, and a weekly high of 208.31 PKR earlier in June. Over the past 30 days, the CAD to PKR rate fluctuated between a high of 209.9120 and a low of 203.7979, with an average of 207.8532, reflecting a -1.42% change.

Factors Driving CAD to PKR Exchange Rate

The CAD-PKR exchange rate is shaped by economic indicators like interest rates, inflation, trade balances, and global forex trends. Canada’s robust economy, driven by natural resource exports such as oil, typically bolsters the CAD. However, Pakistan’s PKR faces downward pressure from high inflation, political uncertainties, and external debt challenges. The gap between today’s interbank rate (203.7979 PKR) and open market rate (205.33 PKR) reflects market dynamics and liquidity differences, influencing forex trading decisions.

Economic Impact of the Rate Drop

The CAD’s decline to 205.33 PKR in the open market reduces costs for Pakistani importers of Canadian goods, such as agricultural products or machinery, potentially boosting trade. However, Pakistani expatriates in Canada converting CAD remittances to PKR will receive less, slightly impacting purchasing power in Pakistan. Businesses and forex traders should monitor these shifts closely, as volatility in the CAD to PKR rate could affect financial strategies. Real-time updates from platforms like Wise or XE Currency Converter can aid in tracking these changes.

Recent CAD to PKR Trends

Over the past 90 days, the CAD to PKR rate ranged from a high of 209.9120 to a low of 201.7810, averaging 206.2754. In the last week, the rate hit a low of 203.7979 on August 2 and a high of 209.18 on July 26, showing a -1.89% change. These fluctuations underscore the need for up-to-date currency data for those involved in CAD to PKR transactions, whether for travel, remittances, or trade.

Currency Overview: CAD and PKR

The Canadian Dollar (CAD), known as the “Loonie,” is Canada’s currency, managed by the Bank of Canada, and is valued for its stability due to Canada’s strong economic foundation. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), issued by the State Bank of Pakistan, is Pakistan’s currency, often impacted by domestic economic challenges and global market conditions. Staying informed about CAD to PKR rates is essential for investors, businesses, and travelers navigating this forex pair.