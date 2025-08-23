Canadian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- August 23, 2025

August 23, 2025, 09:09 PM PST — The Canadian Dollar (CAD) has dipped to 202.81 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, down slightly from 202.6269 PKR yesterday, August 22.

This continues a pattern of volatility, with recent rates at 204.18 PKR on August 16, 205.25 PKR on August 9, 203.7979 PKR (interbank) and 205.33 PKR (open market) on August 2, 206.18 PKR on July 29, 209.18 PKR on July 26, and a 30-day high of 209.9120. Over the past month, the CAD to PKR rate has ranged from a low of 201.7810 PKR to an average of 206.1243, reflecting a -0.09% daily change and a -2.99% monthly shift.

What’s Driving the CAD to PKR Exchange Rate Decline?

The CAD-PKR exchange rate is shaped by economic factors like interest rates, inflation, trade balances, and global forex trends. Canada’s economy, bolstered by natural resources such as oil and minerals, typically supports the CAD’s stability. However, today’s slight drop to 202.81 PKR may reflect market adjustments or shifts in global currency demand. Pakistan’s PKR, meanwhile, faces ongoing pressures from high inflation, political uncertainties, and external debt, contributing to volatility in this currency pair. Real-time tools like Wise or XE Currency Converter are vital for tracking CAD to PKR fluctuations.

Economic Impact on Trade and Remittances

The decline to 202.81 PKR makes Canadian goods, such as agricultural products or machinery, slightly more affordable for Pakistani importers, potentially encouraging trade. However, Pakistani expatriates in Canada sending CAD remittances will receive fewer PKR, marginally reducing purchasing power in Pakistan. Businesses and investors engaged in Canada-Pakistan transactions should monitor these shifts closely, as CAD to PKR volatility can affect financial strategies. Platforms like Wise or local forex services provide up-to-date rates for informed decision-making.

Recent CAD to PKR Rate Trends

Over the past 90 days, the CAD to PKR rate has fluctuated between 201.7810 PKR and 209.9120 PKR, averaging 206.2754. The past week saw a high of 204.18 PKR on August 16 and a low of 202.6269 PKR yesterday, with today’s rate reflecting a -0.09% daily change. Historical data shows a 30-day high of 209.9120 and a low of 201.7810, underscoring the need for real-time tracking for travelers, investors, or businesses involved in Canada-Pakistan trade. Reliable forex data can guide strategic financial planning.

About the Canadian Dollar and Pakistani Rupee

The Canadian Dollar (CAD), known as the “Loonie,” is Canada’s currency, managed by the Bank of Canada. Its strength is rooted in Canada’s resource-driven economy and stable fiscal policies. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan, is Pakistan’s currency, often impacted by domestic economic challenges and global market dynamics. Understanding these currencies is essential for anyone navigating the CAD to PKR exchange market, whether for remittances, travel, or investments.

