CAD to PKR: Canadian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Dec. 20, 2025

Karachi/Ottawa- December 20, 2025:— The Canadian Dollar (CAD) has climbed to 203.34 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, marking an increase from recent lower levels around 200.22 PKR in November.

This uptick reflects ongoing volatility, with earlier rates including 200.71 PKR on October 25, 200.84 PKR on October 11, 201.61 PKR on October 4, and a broader 90-day high of 209.9120. Over the past month, the CAD to PKR rate has shown signs of recovery, averaging around 201.75 PKR before today’s gain of approximately +1.56%.

The CAD-PKR exchange rate is driven by factors like interest rate policies, inflation rates, and global commodity prices. Canada’s economy, heavily reliant on natural resources such as oil and timber, often bolsters the CAD when commodity markets strengthen. Today’s rise to 203.34 PKR could indicate improved market sentiment toward the CAD or shifts in forex demand. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s PKR remains influenced by domestic inflation, political factors, and external debt obligations, contributing to the pair’s fluctuations. Tools like Wise or XE Currency Converter are handy for tracking these real-time changes.

The increase to 203.34 PKR raises the cost of Canadian imports, such as machinery or agricultural goods, for Pakistani businesses, potentially affecting trade volumes. On the positive side, Pakistani expatriates in Canada sending CAD remittances will receive more PKR, enhancing their families’ purchasing power back home. For investors and businesses involved in Canada-Pakistan trade, this upward movement is worth monitoring as it could impact budgeting and financial strategies. Stay updated with platforms like Wise for the most current rates.

CAD to PKR Rate Trends

Over the past 90 days, the CAD to PKR rate has ranged from around 200.22 PKR to 209.9120 PKR, with an average near 202.50 PKR. Recent months saw dips into the low 200s before today’s rebound to 203.34 PKR, highlighting a +1.56% shift. These trends emphasize the value of real-time forex monitoring for travelers, investors, or businesses engaged in cross-border activities between Canada and Pakistan. Historical insights from reliable sources can help anticipate future movements.

About the Canadian Dollar and Pakistani Rupee

The Canadian Dollar (CAD), nicknamed the “Loonie,” is Canada’s currency, managed by the Bank of Canada. Its value is supported by the country’s strong resource-based economy and stable policies. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), issued by the State Bank of Pakistan, is Pakistan’s currency and often affected by local economic conditions and global influences. Whether for remittances, travel, or trade, keeping tabs on the CAD to PKR exchange is essential for making informed decisions.