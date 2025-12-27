CAD to PKR: Canadian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- Dec. 27, 2025

KARACHI/TORONTO- December 27, 2025: The Canadian Dollar (CAD) has climbed to 204.56 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, marking a notable increase from previous levels around 200 PKR in recent months.

This uptick follows a period of relative stability in the lower range, with earlier rates including 200.22 PKR in November, 200.71 PKR in October, and highs around 209 PKR earlier in the year. Over the past several months, the CAD to PKR rate has shown volatility, reflecting broader economic shifts.

What’s Behind the CAD to PKR Exchange Rate Increase?

The CAD-PKR exchange rate is driven by factors like interest rate differentials, inflation rates, and global commodity prices. Canada’s economy, heavily reliant on natural resources such as oil, often sees the CAD strengthen with rising energy prices or positive trade data. Today’s rise to 204.56 PKR could be tied to improved market sentiment toward commodity currencies. On the Pakistan side, the PKR’s value continues to be influenced by inflation control measures, foreign reserves, and IMF-related developments. Tools like Wise or XE Currency Converter are handy for tracking these real-time changes.

Impact on Trade and Remittances

The strengthening to 204.56 PKR increases the cost of Canadian imports for Pakistani businesses, potentially affecting sectors like machinery and agriculture. However, it’s good news for Pakistani expatriates in Canada, as their CAD remittances now convert to more PKR, providing greater support for families back home. Investors and traders monitoring Canada-Pakistan flows should note this upward movement, as it could signal further trends. Stay updated with live rates on reliable forex platforms.

In recent months, the CAD to PKR rate dipped into the low 200s before today’s rebound to 204.56 PKR. Earlier in 2025, rates fluctuated around 205-209 PKR, with periodic dips tied to global economic pressures. This latest rise highlights ongoing volatility in emerging market currencies versus commodity-backed ones like the CAD. For travelers, remitters, or businesses, keeping tabs on daily rates is essential.

About the Canadian Dollar and Pakistani Rupee

The Canadian Dollar (CAD), nicknamed the “Loonie,” is Canada’s official currency, managed by the Bank of Canada. It’s known for its ties to commodity exports and relative stability. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), issued by the State Bank of Pakistan, is Pakistan’s currency and often responds to domestic policy changes and international support programs. Navigating the CAD to PKR pair is key for cross-border activities like trade, travel, or remittances.