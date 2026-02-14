Canadian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- Feb. 14, 2026

Karachi/Ottawa- February 14, 2026 — The Canadian Dollar (CAD) has strengthened to 205.58 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, up from recent levels around 205.3–205.4 PKR seen in mid-February reports. This modest gain aligns with current mid-market rates hovering near 205.31–205.36 PKR according to major converters like Wise and XE, while some interbank and open market figures show slight variations up to 207+ PKR in local Pakistani sources. The CAD to PKR pair has shown stability in recent days, with a 30-day range roughly between 204 PKR lows and highs near 207 PKR.

What’s Influencing the CAD to PKR Exchange Rate?

The CAD-PKR exchange rate continues to be shaped by global commodity trends (particularly oil prices benefiting Canada’s export economy), central bank policies, inflation differences, and overall forex sentiment. The CAD draws support from Canada’s resource-based stability, while the PKR manages ongoing domestic factors like inflation and external balances. Today’s rise to 205.58 PKR may reflect short-term positive momentum or steady demand in the pair. For precise, live tracking, reliable platforms like Wise, XE Currency Converter, or local forex apps are recommended.

How This Rate Change Affects Trade and Remittances

At 205.58 PKR, Canadian imports—including machinery, agricultural products, or consumer goods—become slightly more expensive for Pakistani buyers, which could influence trade costs marginally. For Pakistani expatriates in Canada, CAD remittances now convert to more PKR per dollar than at lower recent points, offering a welcome boost to family finances back home. Businesses and individuals handling Canada-Pakistan transfers should monitor these movements closely, as small shifts can impact timing and value. Real-time tools help lock in favorable rates.

Recent CAD to PKR Trends

In the past 30 days, the CAD to PKR rate has fluctuated between approximately 204 PKR and 207 PKR, averaging in the mid-205s. The pair has experienced mild upward pressure lately, with today’s rate showing stabilization around the higher end of the recent range. These patterns demonstrate the currency pair’s responsiveness to economic indicators and market news. Travelers, investors, and remittance users benefit from checking historical and current data via trusted sources for better-informed choices.

About the Canadian Dollar and Pakistani Rupee

The Canadian Dollar (CAD), often called the “Loonie,” is issued by the Bank of Canada and gains strength from Canada’s commodity exports and economic fundamentals. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, reflects Pakistan’s domestic conditions and global influences. Keeping up with CAD to PKR dynamics is valuable for anyone managing cross-border finances, whether through remittances, travel, or business.