Canadian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- Feb. 21, 2026

Karachi/Ottawa- February 21, 2026 — The Canadian Dollar (CAD) has climbed to 205.58 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, showing a modest strengthening from recent levels around 204–205 PKR seen in mid-February.

This aligns closely with current mid-market rates from major converters hovering near 204.2–204.4 PKR (Wise and XE showing ~204.17–204.44 PKR), while local open market and interbank figures in Pakistan reflect slight premiums, with some reports at 205–207 PKR depending on buy/sell spreads. The CAD to PKR pair has displayed relative stability lately, with a 30-day range generally between 203 PKR lows and highs near 207 PKR.

What’s Influencing the CAD to PKR Exchange Rate?

The CAD-PKR exchange rate is driven by global commodity prices (especially oil, which favors Canada’s export economy), central bank interest rate policies, inflation differentials, and broader forex market dynamics. The CAD continues to benefit from Canada’s resource-backed economic resilience, while the PKR navigates domestic factors like inflation and external pressures. Today’s rise to 205.58 PKR could indicate short-term positive sentiment or steady demand in the pair. For accurate, up-to-the-minute tracking, trusted platforms like Wise, XE Currency Converter, or local Pakistani forex apps provide the best real-time insights.

How This Rate Change Affects Trade and Remittances

With the CAD at 205.58 PKR, Canadian imports such as machinery, agricultural goods, or consumer products become slightly pricier for Pakistani importers, potentially adding a small layer to trade costs. On the positive side, Pakistani expatriates in Canada converting CAD remittances will now receive more PKR per dollar compared to lower recent points, delivering a helpful boost to family budgets back home. Anyone involved in Canada-Pakistan transactions should watch these movements carefully, as even modest fluctuations can affect timing and overall value. Real-time converters remain the go-to for securing optimal rates.

Recent CAD to PKR Trends

Over the past 30 days, the CAD to PKR rate has moved between approximately 203–204 PKR lows and highs around 207 PKR, averaging in the mid-204s to low-205s. The pair has seen mild upward momentum in recent sessions, with today’s rate sitting toward the higher end of the current range. These patterns reflect the currency pair’s sensitivity to economic news, commodity shifts, and global events. Travelers, investors, and remittance senders gain from regularly checking historical and live data through reliable sources for smarter financial choices.

About the Canadian Dollar and Pakistani Rupee

The Canadian Dollar (CAD), commonly known as the “Loonie,” is issued by the Bank of Canada and draws its strength from Canada’s commodity exports and solid economic fundamentals. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, mirrors Pakistan’s domestic economic landscape and external influences. Staying informed on CAD to PKR movements is essential for effective cross-border financial management, whether through remittances, travel, or business dealings.