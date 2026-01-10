CAD to PKR: Canadian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Jan. 10, 2026

KARACHI/OTTAWA: January 10, 2026 — The Canadian Dollar (CAD) has inched up to 201.32 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) in today’s open market, a modest increase from recent levels around 201.2–201.7 PKR seen in early January.

This follows ongoing fluctuations, with the CAD trading near 202.36 PKR in the interbank market earlier today and open market rates hovering around 205 PKR in some reports, though mid-market and live converters show values closer to 201.2–201.7 PKR. Over the past week, the rate has seen a slight downward pressure overall, with highs near 204 PKR and lows around 201 PKR.

What’s Influencing the CAD to PKR Exchange Rate?

The CAD-PKR pair is driven by key economic factors including interest rate policies, inflation trends, commodity prices (especially oil, which benefits Canada), and global market sentiment. Canada’s stable, resource-based economy often provides support for the CAD, while the PKR continues to navigate domestic challenges like inflation and external pressures. Today’s small uptick to 201.32 PKR may reflect short-term market adjustments or renewed demand. For real-time tracking, reliable tools like Wise, XE Currency Converter, or local forex platforms are highly recommended.

How This Rate Change Affects Trade and Remittances

At 201.32 PKR, Canadian imports such as machinery, agricultural goods, or technology products become marginally more affordable for Pakistani buyers, which could encourage modest trade growth. On the other hand, Pakistani expatriates in Canada converting CAD remittances will get slightly more PKR per dollar compared to lower recent points, offering a small boost to household budgets. Businesses and individuals involved in Canada-Pakistan dealings should stay alert to these shifts, as volatility can impact budgeting and planning. Live rate checkers help ensure you get the best possible value.

Recent CAD to PKR Trends

In the last 30 days, the CAD to PKR rate has ranged from lows around 198–200 PKR (late 2025) to highs near 204–205 PKR, with an average in the low 203s. The past week has shown a gentle decline of about 1–1.3% overall, though today’s rate shows some stabilization. These movements highlight the pair’s sensitivity to global events and economic news. For investors, travelers, or remittance senders, keeping tabs on historical and live data from trusted sources remains essential for smart decisions.

About the Canadian Dollar and Pakistani Rupee

The Canadian Dollar (CAD), fondly known as the “Loonie,” is managed by the Bank of Canada and draws strength from Canada’s strong commodity exports and economic stability. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), issued by the State Bank of Pakistan, reflects Pakistan’s domestic economic landscape and global influences. Whether for remittances, travel, or business, staying informed about the CAD to PKR dynamic helps in navigating cross-border finances effectively.