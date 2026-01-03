CAD to PKR: Canadian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate- Jan. 3, 2026

Karachi/Ottawa- Jan. 03, 2026: The Canadian Dollar (CAD) exchange rate against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR) has strengthened to 203.92 PKR in today’s open market trading, representing a notable recovery from the approximately 200 PKR levels observed in late 2025.

This upward movement demonstrates the continued fluctuation in the CAD/PKR currency pair, which has experienced various shifts including rates of 200.22 PKR in November 2025, 200.71 PKR in October, and peak levels reaching 209.9120 PKR during mid-2025. Throughout the final months of 2025, the exchange rate maintained an average range of 201-202 PKR.

Multiple economic factors influence the Canadian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee exchange rate, including central bank monetary policies, inflation dynamics, and international commodity market performance. Canada’s resource-rich economy, particularly its oil and natural resource exports, typically supports CAD strength during favorable commodity market conditions. Today’s appreciation to 203.92 PKR may reflect renewed confidence in the Canadian Dollar or shifts within Pakistan’s economic environment. The Pakistani Rupee faces ongoing pressures from inflation and external economic factors. For accurate, up-to-the-minute exchange rates, currency tracking platforms like Wise and XE Currency Converter provide dependable data.

The current exchange rate of 203.92 PKR per Canadian Dollar has important implications for various stakeholders. Pakistani importers purchasing Canadian products—including industrial equipment and agricultural commodities—will face higher costs in rupee terms, potentially influencing import decisions. Conversely, this rate benefits Pakistani families receiving remittances from Canada, as each CAD sent now converts to more PKR, increasing purchasing power domestically. Businesses engaged in Canada-Pakistan commerce should monitor this upward trend carefully, as it may indicate evolving market conditions. Real-time rates are available through platforms like Wise for immediate transaction planning.

CAD to PKR Historical Performance and Trends

Recent months have witnessed the CAD to PKR rate fluctuating from lows near 200 PKR to today’s 203.92 PKR level. Historical data shows rates exceeding 209 PKR earlier in 2025, with year-end averages settling in the low 200s range. This recovery pattern underscores the volatile nature of foreign exchange markets, emphasizing the importance of regular rate monitoring for international travelers, currency investors, and cross-border businesses tracking CAD to PKR movements.

CAD and PKR Overview

The Canadian Dollar (CAD), commonly called the “Loonie,” serves as Canada’s official currency under the governance of the Bank of Canada. Its stability derives from Canada’s robust resource-driven economy and sound fiscal management. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), regulated by the State Bank of Pakistan, represents Pakistan’s national currency and responds to both domestic economic conditions and international market forces. Knowledge of these currencies assists individuals and businesses in making informed decisions regarding international money transfers, travel budgeting, and cross-border investments.