Canadian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- July 16, 2025

Karachi/Ottawa-July 16, 2025 — The Canadian Dollar (CAD) has marginally declined to 207.48 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) as of today, down from 207.88 PKR on July 9.

Canadian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate- CAD to PKR- Latest Updates

This follows recent fluctuations, with the CAD trading at 209.06 PKR on July 4, 207.96 PKR on July 2, 207.35 PKR on June 30, 206.34 PKR on June 24, 206.98 PKR on June 21, 207.32 PKR on June 18, and a weekly high of 208.31 PKR earlier in June.

Valuation Criteria

The CAD-PKR exchange rate is influenced by economic factors such as interest rates, inflation, trade balances, and macroeconomic stability. Canada’s economy, driven by natural resources and stable fiscal policies, typically supports the CAD’s value. In contrast, Pakistan’s PKR faces pressures from inflation, political uncertainties, and external debt, alongside global currency market trends.

Impact

The slight dip in the CAD makes Canadian goods marginally cheaper for Pakistani importers, potentially benefiting sectors like agriculture or technology. However, Pakistani expatriates in Canada may see reduced PKR value from CAD remittances, slightly impacting purchasing power in Pakistan. Ongoing volatility may continue to affect traders and investors in cross-border markets.

Currency Overview

The Canadian Dollar (CAD), nicknamed the “Loonie,” is Canada’s currency, managed by the Bank of Canada, and is valued for its stability due to Canada’s strong economic fundamentals. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), issued by the State Bank of Pakistan, is Pakistan’s currency, often influenced by domestic economic challenges and global market conditions.