Canadian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- July 21, 2025

July 21, 2025 — The CAD to PKR exchange rate shows the Canadian Dollar trading at 207.65 Pakistani Rupees today, marking a slight increase from 207.48 PKR recorded on July 16, 2025. This CAD PKR rate continues the recent pattern of currency fluctuations between the Canadian Dollar and Pakistani Rupee.
CAD to PKR- Daily Updates
The CAD to PKR conversion rate has experienced notable movements over recent weeks:
- July 21, 2025: 207.65 PKR per CAD (current rate)
- July 16, 2025: 207.48 PKR per CAD
- July 9, 2025: 207.88 PKR per CAD
- July 4, 2025: 209.06 PKR per CAD
- July 2, 2025: 207.96 PKR per CAD
- June 30, 2025: 207.35 PKR per CAD
- June 24, 2025: 206.34 PKR per CAD
- June 21, 2025: 206.98 PKR per CAD
- June 18, 2025: 207.32 PKR per CAD
- June weekly high: 208.31 PKR per CAD
Factors Affecting CAD to PKR Exchange Rate
Canadian Dollar (CAD) Strength Factors
The Canadian Dollar exchange rate against the Pakistani Rupee is influenced by several economic indicators:
- Interest rate policies set by the Bank of Canada
- Canada’s inflation rates and monetary stability
- Trade balance performance, particularly natural resource exports
- Overall economic stability and growth prospects
Canada’s diversified economy, backed by strong natural resource sectors and stable financial institutions, typically supports CAD strength in the CAD PKR currency pair.
Pakistani Rupee (PKR) Influencing Factors
The PKR to CAD exchange rate is shaped by:
- Domestic inflation pressures in Pakistan
- Political stability and government policies
- External debt levels and foreign reserves
- Global forex market dynamics and investor sentiment
- Trade deficit and current account balance
Economic Impact of CAD to PKR Rate Changes
Import and Trade Effects
The recent increase in the CAD to PKR rate creates several economic implications:
- Higher import costs for Pakistani businesses importing Canadian goods
- Agricultural sector impact on Canadian machinery and technology imports
- Manufacturing costs may rise for companies dependent on Canadian raw materials
Remittance Benefits for Pakistani Expatriates
Pakistani workers and residents in Canada benefit from the improved CAD to PKR conversion rate:
- Enhanced remittance value when sending money to Pakistan
- Increased local purchasing power for families receiving Canadian Dollar transfers
- Better exchange rates for cross-border financial transactions
Investment and Trading Considerations
Currency volatility in the CAD PKR pair presents both opportunities and challenges:
- Forex traders can capitalize on exchange rate movements
- Cross-border investors face increased currency risk
- Import-export businesses need hedging strategies for currency exposure
Currency Profiles: CAD and PKR Overview
Canadian Dollar (CAD) – “The Loonie”
The Canadian Dollar, nicknamed “the Loonie” after the bird featured on the one-dollar coin, represents one of the world’s major reserve currencies:
- Central Bank: Bank of Canada
- Currency Code: CAD
- Stability: High, due to Canada’s robust economic framework
- Global Ranking: Among top 10 most traded currencies worldwide
Pakistani Rupee (PKR)
The Pakistani Rupee serves as Pakistan’s official currency, managed by the central banking authority:
- Central Bank: State Bank of Pakistan
- Currency Code: PKR
- Market Characteristics: Emerging market currency with higher volatility
- Economic Sensitivity: Responsive to domestic policy changes and global market trends
CAD to PKR Forecast and Market Outlook
The CAD PKR exchange rate outlook depends on various macroeconomic factors affecting both economies. Traders and investors should monitor:
- Bank of Canada monetary policy decisions
- Pakistan’s economic reform progress
- Global commodity price movements
- Geopolitical developments affecting both regions
Today’s CAD to PKR rate of 207.65 represents a marginal improvement for the Canadian Dollar. While the change is modest, it reflects ongoing market dynamics between these two currencies. Pakistani expatriates in Canada stand to benefit from slightly better remittance rates, while importers in Pakistan face incrementally higher costs for Canadian goods.
For the most current CAD to PKR exchange rates and currency conversion calculations, monitor real-time forex markets and consult with financial advisors for significant currency transactions.