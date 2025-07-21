Canadian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- July 21, 2025

July 21, 2025 — The CAD to PKR exchange rate shows the Canadian Dollar trading at 207.65 Pakistani Rupees today, marking a slight increase from 207.48 PKR recorded on July 16, 2025. This CAD PKR rate continues the recent pattern of currency fluctuations between the Canadian Dollar and Pakistani Rupee.

The CAD to PKR conversion rate has experienced notable movements over recent weeks:

July 21, 2025 : 207.65 PKR per CAD (current rate)

: 207.65 PKR per CAD (current rate) July 16, 2025 : 207.48 PKR per CAD

: 207.48 PKR per CAD July 9, 2025 : 207.88 PKR per CAD

: 207.88 PKR per CAD July 4, 2025 : 209.06 PKR per CAD

: 209.06 PKR per CAD July 2, 2025 : 207.96 PKR per CAD

: 207.96 PKR per CAD June 30, 2025 : 207.35 PKR per CAD

: 207.35 PKR per CAD June 24, 2025 : 206.34 PKR per CAD

: 206.34 PKR per CAD June 21, 2025 : 206.98 PKR per CAD

: 206.98 PKR per CAD June 18, 2025 : 207.32 PKR per CAD

: 207.32 PKR per CAD June weekly high: 208.31 PKR per CAD

Factors Affecting CAD to PKR Exchange Rate

Canadian Dollar (CAD) Strength Factors

The Canadian Dollar exchange rate against the Pakistani Rupee is influenced by several economic indicators:

Interest rate policies set by the Bank of Canada

set by the Bank of Canada Canada’s inflation rates and monetary stability

and monetary stability Trade balance performance, particularly natural resource exports

performance, particularly natural resource exports Overall economic stability and growth prospects

Canada’s diversified economy, backed by strong natural resource sectors and stable financial institutions, typically supports CAD strength in the CAD PKR currency pair.

Pakistani Rupee (PKR) Influencing Factors

The PKR to CAD exchange rate is shaped by:

Domestic inflation pressures in Pakistan

pressures in Pakistan Political stability and government policies

and government policies External debt levels and foreign reserves

levels and foreign reserves Global forex market dynamics and investor sentiment

dynamics and investor sentiment Trade deficit and current account balance

Economic Impact of CAD to PKR Rate Changes

Import and Trade Effects

The recent increase in the CAD to PKR rate creates several economic implications:

Higher import costs for Pakistani businesses importing Canadian goods

for Pakistani businesses importing Canadian goods Agricultural sector impact on Canadian machinery and technology imports

impact on Canadian machinery and technology imports Manufacturing costs may rise for companies dependent on Canadian raw materials

Remittance Benefits for Pakistani Expatriates

Pakistani workers and residents in Canada benefit from the improved CAD to PKR conversion rate:

Enhanced remittance value when sending money to Pakistan

when sending money to Pakistan Increased local purchasing power for families receiving Canadian Dollar transfers

for families receiving Canadian Dollar transfers Better exchange rates for cross-border financial transactions

Investment and Trading Considerations

Currency volatility in the CAD PKR pair presents both opportunities and challenges:

Forex traders can capitalize on exchange rate movements

can capitalize on exchange rate movements Cross-border investors face increased currency risk

face increased currency risk Import-export businesses need hedging strategies for currency exposure

Currency Profiles: CAD and PKR Overview

Canadian Dollar (CAD) – “The Loonie”

The Canadian Dollar, nicknamed “the Loonie” after the bird featured on the one-dollar coin, represents one of the world’s major reserve currencies:

Central Bank : Bank of Canada

: Bank of Canada Currency Code : CAD

: CAD Stability : High, due to Canada’s robust economic framework

: High, due to Canada’s robust economic framework Global Ranking: Among top 10 most traded currencies worldwide

Pakistani Rupee (PKR)

The Pakistani Rupee serves as Pakistan’s official currency, managed by the central banking authority:

Central Bank : State Bank of Pakistan

: State Bank of Pakistan Currency Code : PKR

: PKR Market Characteristics : Emerging market currency with higher volatility

: Emerging market currency with higher volatility Economic Sensitivity: Responsive to domestic policy changes and global market trends

CAD to PKR Forecast and Market Outlook

The CAD PKR exchange rate outlook depends on various macroeconomic factors affecting both economies. Traders and investors should monitor:

Bank of Canada monetary policy decisions

Pakistan’s economic reform progress

Global commodity price movements

Geopolitical developments affecting both regions

Today’s CAD to PKR rate of 207.65 represents a marginal improvement for the Canadian Dollar. While the change is modest, it reflects ongoing market dynamics between these two currencies. Pakistani expatriates in Canada stand to benefit from slightly better remittance rates, while importers in Pakistan face incrementally higher costs for Canadian goods.

For the most current CAD to PKR exchange rates and currency conversion calculations, monitor real-time forex markets and consult with financial advisors for significant currency transactions.