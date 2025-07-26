Canadian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- July 26, 2025

Karachi- July 26, 2025 — The Canadian Dollar (CAD) has increased to 209.18 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) as of today, up from 207.65 PKR on July 21.

CAD to PKR- Daily Updates

This follows a series of fluctuations, with the CAD trading at 207.48 PKR on July 16, 207.88 PKR on July 9, 209.06 PKR on July 4, 207.96 PKR on July 2, 207.35 PKR on June 30, 206.34 PKR on June 24, 206.98 PKR on June 21, 207.32 PKR on June 18, and a weekly high of 208.31 PKR earlier in June.

Valuation Criteria

The Canadian Dollar-Pakistani Rupee exchange rate is driven by economic factors such as interest rates, inflation, trade balances, and macroeconomic stability. Canada’s strong economy, fueled by natural resource exports and stable fiscal policies, supports the CAD’s value. In contrast, Pakistan’s PKR faces pressures from inflation, political uncertainties, and external debt obligations, alongside global currency market trends.

Impact

The CAD’s rise increases the cost of Canadian goods for Pakistani importers, potentially impacting sectors like technology or agriculture. Pakistani expatriates in Canada benefit, as their CAD remittances convert to more PKR, boosting purchasing power in Pakistan. However, ongoing volatility may challenge businesses and investors engaged in cross-border trade.

Currency Overview

The Canadian Dollar (CAD), nicknamed the “Loonie,” is Canada’s currency, managed by the Bank of Canada, and is valued for its stability due to Canada’s robust economic fundamentals. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), issued by the State Bank of Pakistan, is Pakistan’s currency, often influenced by domestic economic challenges and global market dynamics.