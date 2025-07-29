Canadian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- July 29, 2025

Karachi/Ottawa-July 29, 2025 — The Canadian Dollar (CAD) has dropped to 206.18 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) today, a notable decline from 209.18 PKR on July 26.

CAD to PKR- Latest Updates

This shift follows a volatile pattern, with recent rates including 207.65 PKR on July 21, 207.48 PKR on July 16, 207.88 PKR on July 9, 209.06 PKR on July 4, 207.96 PKR on July 2, 207.35 PKR on June 30, 206.34 PKR on June 24, 206.98 PKR on June 21, 207.32 PKR on June 18, and a weekly high of 208.31 PKR earlier in June. Over the past 30 days, the CAD to PKR rate fluctuated between a high of 209.9120 and a low of 205.7720, with an average of 208.1005, reflecting a -0.73% change.

Understanding CAD to PKR Exchange Rate Fluctuations

The CAD-PKR exchange rate is influenced by key economic factors, including interest rates, inflation, trade balances, and global market trends. Canada’s stable economy, driven by natural resources like oil and gas, typically supports the CAD’s strength. However, recent global currency market dynamics and Pakistan’s economic challenges, such as inflation and political instability, have pressured the PKR, contributing to the CAD’s decline. Traders and investors closely monitor these factors to predict future trends in the CAD to PKR rate.

Impact of the CAD to PKR Rate Drop

The decline to 206.18 PKR makes Canadian goods more affordable for Pakistani importers, potentially boosting demand for products like agricultural goods and machinery. Conversely, Pakistani expatriates in Canada may receive fewer PKR when converting CAD remittances, slightly reducing purchasing power in Pakistan. Businesses and individuals engaged in cross-border transactions should stay vigilant, as continued volatility in the CAD to PKR rate could impact financial planning. For the latest CAD to PKR rates, tools like Wise or XE Currency Converter provide real-time updates.

Historical CAD to PKR Rate Trends

Over the past 90 days, the CAD to PKR rate ranged from a high of 209.9120 to a low of 201.7810, with an average of 206.1339, indicating ongoing fluctuations. In the last week alone, the rate dipped to a low of 206.171 on July 28, with a high of 209.654 on July 23, showing a -0.669% change. These trends highlight the importance of staying informed through reliable currency converters for those involved in CAD to PKR transactions.

Currency Overview: CAD and PKR

The Canadian Dollar (CAD), often called the “Loonie,” is Canada’s official currency, managed by the Bank of Canada. Known for its stability, the CAD is supported by Canada’s strong economy and resource exports. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), issued by the State Bank of Pakistan, is Pakistan’s currency and is often affected by domestic economic challenges, including inflation and external debt. Understanding these currencies’ dynamics is crucial for investors, travelers, and businesses navigating the CAD to PKR exchange market.