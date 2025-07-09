Canadian Dollar Declines Against Pakistani Rupee

July 9, 2025 — The Canadian Dollar (CAD) has dropped to 207.88 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) as of today, down from the July 4 rate of 209.06 PKR. This follows a series of fluctuations, with the CAD at 207.96 PKR on July 2, 207.35 PKR on June 30, 206.34 PKR on June 24, 206.98 PKR on June 21, 207.32 PKR on June 18, and a weekly high of 208.31 PKR earlier in June.

1 Canadian Dollar= 207.88 Pakistani Rupee

Valuation Criteria

The CAD-PKR exchange rate is driven by factors such as economic stability, interest rates, inflation, and trade balances. Canada’s strong economy, supported by natural resource exports and stable monetary policies, typically bolsters the CAD. Meanwhile, Pakistan’s PKR is influenced by domestic challenges, including inflation and political uncertainty, alongside global foreign exchange trends.

Impact

The CAD’s decline reduces the cost of Canadian imports for Pakistan, potentially benefiting businesses reliant on goods like machinery or agricultural products. However, Pakistani expatriates in Canada may receive fewer PKR for their CAD remittances, impacting local purchasing power. Continued volatility could pose risks for traders and investors engaged in cross-border transactions.

Currency Overview

The Canadian Dollar (CAD), known as the “Loonie,” is Canada’s currency, managed by the Bank of Canada. It is recognized for its stability due to Canada’s robust economic framework. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR), issued by the State Bank of Pakistan, is Pakistan’s currency, often affected by domestic economic pressures and global market dynamics.