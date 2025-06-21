Canadian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- June 21, 2025

Karachi/Ottawa- June 21, 2025 – The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is currently trading at 206.98 Pakistani Rupee (PKR), a slight decline from 207.32 PKR on June 18 and down from a weekly high of 208.31 PKR earlier this week. Despite this marginal dip, the CAD remains stronger than last week’s rate of 206.39 PKR and reflects a notable 2.83% increase from 201.55 PKR a month ago, signaling a broader upward trend against the PKR.

1 Canadian Dollar= 206.98 Pakistani Rupee

Valuation Dynamics

The recent fluctuations in the CAD-PKR exchange rate are influenced by a combination of global and regional economic factors. The Canadian Dollar has been buoyed by stable oil prices, as Canada is a major oil exporter, and a relatively hawkish stance from the Bank of Canada on interest rates, which supports the currency’s value. Conversely, the Pakistani Rupee faces pressure from domestic economic challenges, including high inflation and balance-of-payment concerns, which have contributed to its volatility. The CAD’s 2.83% rise over the past month underscores Canada’s stronger economic fundamentals compared to Pakistan’s ongoing fiscal constraints.

Impact

The Canadian Dollar’s relative strength against the PKR has mixed implications. For Pakistani importers and students studying in Canada, the stronger CAD increases the cost of goods, services, and tuition fees, straining budgets. Conversely, Pakistani expatriates in Canada benefit, as remittances sent back to Pakistan yield higher PKR amounts. For Canadian businesses exporting to Pakistan, the stronger CAD may reduce competitiveness due to higher relative costs, though stable demand for Canadian goods could mitigate this effect. Investors tracking the pair should note that short-term volatility may persist, but the CAD’s upward trend suggests resilience.

Currency Overview

The Canadian Dollar (CAD), often referred to as the “Loonie” due to the loon bird featured on its one-dollar coin, is the official currency of Canada. It is a major global currency, supported by Canada’s robust economy, which relies heavily on natural resources like oil, gas, and minerals, as well as a stable financial system.

The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) is the official currency of Pakistan, issued by the State Bank of Pakistan. It is widely used in domestic transactions but faces challenges due to inflation, external debt, and economic instability, which often lead to depreciation against major currencies like the CAD.