Canadian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- June 30, 2025

KARACHI/ OTTAWA- June 30, 2025 — The Canadian Dollar (CAD) has risen to 207.35 Pakistani Rupee (PKR) as of today, marking an increase from the June 24 rate of 206.34 PKR.

This follows a series of fluctuations, with the CAD declining from 206.98 PKR on June 21, 207.32 PKR on June 18, and a weekly high of 208.31 PKR earlier this month.

1 Canadian Dollar= 207.35 Pakistani Rupees

Valuation Criteria

The exchange rate between Canadian Dollar and Pakistani Rupee is influenced by factors such as economic stability, interest rates, inflation, and trade balances. Canada’s robust economy, driven by natural resources and stable monetary policies, often strengthens the CAD. In contrast, Pakistan’s economy faces challenges like inflation and political uncertainty, impacting PKR’s value. Global market trends and foreign exchange demand also play a role.

Impact

The CAD’s uptick could increase the cost of Canadian imports for Pakistan, affecting businesses reliant on goods like machinery or agricultural products. For Pakistani expatriates in Canada, remittances in CAD will yield more PKR, boosting local purchasing power. However, continued volatility may pose risks for traders and investors.

Currency Overview

The Canadian Dollar (CAD), known as the “Loonie,” is the currency of Canada, managed by the Bank of Canada. It is widely regarded as a stable currency due to Canada’s strong economy and resource exports. The Pakistani Rupee (PKR) is Pakistan’s currency, overseen by the State Bank of Pakistan. Its value is often affected by domestic economic challenges and external debt pressures.