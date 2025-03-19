Canadian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- March 19, 2025

As of March 19, 2025, the Canadian Dollar (CAD) saw a slight drop with 195.84 PKR against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR), marking an increase from the prior rate, though down from last week’s 207 PKR.

1 Canadian Dollar= 195.84 Pakistani Rupee

The Canadian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee rate is pivotal for Pakistani expatriates in Canada and bilateral trade. Remittances, a key factor in Pakistan’s economy, are directly influenced by this rate.

The current rate of 195.84 PKR per Canadian Dollar is shaped by global economics, oil values, and the monetary policies of both Canada and Pakistan. Canada’s oil export status ties its currency to global crude prices, while Pakistan’s economic issues, like inflation, impact the PKR. A higher CAD rate boosts remittance value for families in Pakistan, aiding them during inflation.

It also enhances Pakistani goods’ competitiveness in Canada but raises import costs from Canada.

While the current rate aids remittance recipients, long-term stability hinges on Pakistan’s economic reforms and global market conditions. Investors and expatriates should monitor trends and consult financial advisors before large transactions. The 196.16 CAD to PKR rate reveals Canada-Pakistan economic links.

Whether sending money or trading, understanding this rate is vital. Track forex market changes.