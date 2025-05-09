Canadian Dollar to Pakistani Rupee Rate Today- May 9, 2025

KARACHI- May 9, 2025: The latest forex market update shows the Canadian Dollar (CAD) gaining slightly against the Pakistani Rupee (PKR). Currency-dealing banks report the CAD at 203.53 PKR, up from 202.84 PKR previously.

This subtle shift reflects ongoing trends in the forex market, driven by the tightening economic conditions of both nations involved.

1 Canadian Dollar = 203.53 PKR

Factors Influencing CAD-PKR Exchange Rate

Currency values depend on market demand, geopolitical events, and economic indicators. Key factors affecting the CAD-PKR rate include:

Interest Rates: Higher or stable rates from Canada’s central bank attract foreign investment, boosting the CAD.

Trade Balance: Pakistan’s trade deficit and imports weaken the PKR, while Canada’s oil exports support the CAD.

Inflation & Economic Stability: Canada’s low inflation strengthens the CAD, while Pakistan’s inflation undermines the PKR.

Remittances & Reserves: Pakistani expat remittances boost PKR liquidity, but low foreign reserves limit stability.

Impact on Stakeholders

1. Pakistani Expats in Canada

A weaker CAD reduces remittance value in PKR, affecting families in Pakistan. A further weakening PKR could raise living costs.

2. Importers & Exporters

Pakistani firms importing Canadian goods (e.g., machinery, pulses) face higher costs. Exporters of textiles or agri-products to Canada may benefit from a favorable rate.

3. Investors & Forex Traders

Short-term traders may profit from small fluctuations, but long-term investors focus on economic policies, oil prices, and political stability.

Experts suggest the CAD could maintain strength over the PKR if global oil prices stay high (Canada being a major oil exporter) and Pakistan’s economic challenges persist. The State Bank of Pakistan’s foreign reserves and debt management will also influence PKR stability.

About the Currencies

Canadian Dollar (CAD): Issued by the Bank of Canada, the CAD is a stable, commodity-driven currency tied to oil and resources.

Pakistani Rupee (PKR): Managed by the State Bank of Pakistan, the PKR is sensitive to inflation, political shifts, and reserve levels.

Though the recent CAD-PKR uptick is minor, it highlights broader economic dynamics between the two nations. Remittance-reliant households in Pakistan may benefit from a stronger CAD, but businesses and policymakers must navigate currency risks carefully. Observers will track central bank policies and global market trends for clues on future exchange rate movements.