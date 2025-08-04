CAD to USD: Canadian Dollar to US Dollar Rate Today- August 4, 2025

TORONTO, August 4, 2025 – The Canadian Dollar (CAD) is trading at 0.73 US Dollars (USD) today, reflecting a slight uptick of 0.17% from yesterday’s close of 0.7254, according to recent market data.

This comes amid a backdrop of fluctuating exchange rates influenced by global trade dynamics and economic shifts, with the CAD experiencing both pressures and opportunities in recent months.

Recent Trends and Influences

Over the past week, the CAD to USD exchange rate has remained relatively stable, with a modest decline of 0.552% compared to seven days ago. The rate fluctuated between a high of 0.730 on July 28, 2025, and a low of 0.721 on August 1, 2025, with the largest single-day movement occurring on August 1, when the CAD gained 0.565% against the USD. Over the past month, however, the Canadian Dollar has weakened by 0.80%, though it remains up 0.22% over the last 12 months.

Analysts attribute the recent softening of the CAD to renewed global confidence in the U.S. economy, bolstered by its status as a safe-haven currency. The U.S. Dollar has strengthened by 1.98% over the past month, as indicated by the DXY index, which fell to 98.6941 on August 1, 2025, but remains robust compared to earlier periods. This strength has put pressure on the CAD, particularly as Canada’s export-heavy economy faces challenges from potential U.S. tariffs, which could further impact the exchange rate.

Historical Context

Looking back, the CAD to USD exchange rate has seen significant volatility over the past five years. The highest rate was recorded on June 17, 2025, when 1 CAD was worth 0.7367 USD, while the lowest was on February 3, 2025, at 0.6794 USD. These swings reflect broader economic trends, including Canada’s reliance on exports like lumber, energy, and agricultural products, which are sensitive to international trade policies such as the USMCA agreement. Tariff-free trade has historically supported a stronger CAD, while threats of tariffs have led to depreciation, as seen earlier this year when concerns over U.S. trade policies weighed on the Canadian economy.

Today’s Outlook

Today’s exchange rate of 1 CAD to 0.73 USD aligns with forecasts suggesting continued pressure on the Canadian Dollar. Experts predict that the USD to CAD rate could climb to 1.390 by the end of August, implying a CAD value of approximately 0.719 USD. This forecast is driven by expectations of sustained U.S. economic resilience and potential trade disruptions, which could further weaken the CAD if tariffs on Canadian exports materialize.

For Canadian businesses and consumers, today’s rate means higher costs for U.S.-priced goods and services, from electronics to travel. However, a weaker CAD could boost demand for Canadian exports, providing a potential silver lining for industries like oil and agriculture. As global investors closely monitor U.S. economic indicators and trade policy developments, the CAD to USD exchange rate remains a key barometer of Canada’s economic health.

Sources: Trading Economics, Wise, Xe, OFX, Long Forecast