Canadian driver gets truck stuck under an overpass, vertically!

A Canadian truck driver found a way to get his truck enmeshed vertically between the highway and an overpass on Highway 401 in Mississauga.

Dump box up = empty the load

Dump box down = drive

Seems this wasn’t followed today. #Hwy401 eb express lanes approaching Mavis Rd #MississaugaOPP investigating. Est. 3 hours before reopening. pic.twitter.com/gp33HKjJ8Y — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) October 19, 2022

“A truck dumped a load and proceeded to travel underneath the overpass while its container was in an upright position. It resulted in the refuse vessel getting jammed between Highway 401 and a pedestrian overpass,” Ontario Provincial Police said.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt told a local outlet, “The box was lifted and it’s wedged underneath the overpass and it’s empty. And it’s wedged itself right down into the concrete here in the left lane.”

However, it was unclear why the dump truck had its box up when it endeavoured to drive under the overpass.

Luckily, the driver was unharmed in the incident. However, the bridge did sustain some damage.

Emergency crews were called to get the truck out

A crane was used by the emergency crews to extract the dump box.

The driver will reportedly be charged for the misfortune.

It is unnecessary to mention that social media users took the opportunity to crack some puns at the driver’s expense.

One user wrote, “There’s a driver out there who will be making a career change.”

Another one wrote, “When it comes to dumping truck driver’s stupidity, we don’t have to look too far.”

Also Read: Russia says truck blast behind Crimea bridge damage

“My car has so many sensors that it knows if I’ve farted, and these truck drivers don’t know if their dumper is up!?” a third user said.

Comments