Canadian girl reaches Punjab to marry her Pakistani lover

A Canadian girl reached Punjab to marry her Pakistani lover after their friendship on social media, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, Canadian girl reached Pind Dadan Khan, Jhehlum, Punjab, along with her parents to marry her lover Abdul Wahab, a Pakistani resident living in Dubai, whom she met online.

The Canadian girl converted to Islam before marrying to Abdul Wahab in the presence of her parents.

The Nikah ceremony of the couple was held at Darul Uloom Muhammadia Rizvia in Jhehlum.

Earlier, Indian woman Anju, who came from Alwar all the way to Upper Dir in Pakistan, reportedly converted to Islam and married her Pakistani lover Nasrullah.

The couple tied the knot in a local court of a district and sessions judge.

Malakand Division Deputy Inspector General Nasir Mehmood Satti confirmed the nikkah of Anju, 35, and Nasrullah, 29. The woman taken the name of Fatima after conversion to Islam, he said.