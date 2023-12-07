Canadian Solar gets supply contract for largest battery storage project

Canadian Solar has secured a contract to supply battery storage technology to Danish green investment company Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners for use in the UK’s largest battery storage project.

The technology will be supplied by a Canadian Solar majority-owned unit for the Coalburn 1 project in Scotland and it will be used to support and stabilize the National Grid transmission network during peak consumption hours, the company said on Thursday.

It did not provide financial details of the contract.

Battery storage, used to back up intermittent renewable power supply to stabilize the grid, is an evolving technology, and there are very few large-scale operational projects in the world.

Installation of the project is scheduled for the first quarter of 2025, Canadian Solar said.

Coalburn 1 is the first project to be developed by the partnership between Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners and UK-based Alcemi.