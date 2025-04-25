Canals issue: CCI meeting summoned on May 2

ISLAMABAD: The meeting of the Council of Common Interest (CCI) has been convened on May 2 to ratify the decision made on the six canal project, ARY News reported on Friday.

As per details, CCI meeting summoned on May 2 will meet with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in the chair. Invitations have been dispatched to four chief ministers and three federal ministers, who are members of the CCI.

The meeting will ratify the decision made by PPP and PML-N on six canals project on Indus River.

It is to be noted that Sindh has been protesting against six canals project and lawyers have blocked Punjab-bound traffic from Sindh at Babarloi Bypass and other spots across Sindh.

On Thursday, Prime Minister (PM) Shehbaz Sharif announced to halt the canals on Indus River project until inter-provincial consensus on the issue.

The prime minister made these remarks alongside Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari after their meeting in Islamabad.

PM Shehbaz said that discussions were held with the PPP delegation on the issue of canals on Indus River and added that further progress on canals will not be made without consensus among the provinces.

The premier said CCI meeting would be summoned soon.

“Further canal construction will only proceed with mutual agreement on the canal issue,” the prime minister said.

“The issue of canals on Indus River will also be resolved through mutual consent,” he added.