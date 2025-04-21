web analytics
Canals Project: Lawyers protest sit-in, boycott of court proceedings

SUKKUR: Lawyers boycotted court proceedings on Monday to boost theirs protest against construction of six new canals on River Indus.

The lawyers protest sit-in at Babarloi Bypass against new canals on Indus, has been underway along boycott of the court proceedings.

The lawyers, on the call of the Sindh Bar Council, stayed away from judicial proceedings at all courts of Sukkur like the other districts of Sindh.

The court proceedings remained suspended at the Sukkur High Court bench, sessions court, accountability court as well as at the lower courts.

President High Court Bar Sukkur Qurban Mallano has said that the Sindh Bar Council’s boycott call will be continued until approval of the demand. “The construction of new canals on the Indus River, has been against the interest of the people of Sindh and the lawyers protest sit-in and boycott will be continued until a notification to wind up the canals construction project, is not being issued,” he added.

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

