Canals Protest: JUI warns to stage protest at Sindh-Punjab border

KASHMORE: JUI will stage sit-in at the Sindh-Punjab border if the government wouldn’t roll back its decision of building canals on the river, Rashid Mehmood Soomro here said.

He was addressing a protest sit-in against construction of canals here on Sunday.

“We had launched movement against the Kalabagh dam and now we are in the field against Cholistan canals,” JUI Sindh’s secretary general said.

JUI leader said that they are saying the canals will be used to irrigate Punjab’s arid land with flood water. “There is no serious flood since last 14 years, even no sufficient rainfall,” Rashid Mehmood said.

“How could Cholistan canal will be filled when there will be no flood,” he questioned.

Talking on the shortage of water in the river, JUI leader said that there is 55 per cent water shortage at Guddu Barrage.

“We will stage sit-in at the Sindh-Punjab border if the decision of building canals on the river wouldn’t roll back, he said.

