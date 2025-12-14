How to cancel CNIC of deceased family member by PakID App

ISLAMABAD: The National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has allowed citizens to cancel the Computerized National Identity Card (CNIC) of deceased family members through its PakID mobile application, making the process easier and more accessible.

According to NADRA, the CNIC of a deceased person can be cancelled free of charge by their immediate blood relatives, including son, daughter, spouse, parents, sisters, or brothers. The cancellation can also be processed by visiting any NADRA Registration Center (NRC).

NADRA issues a Cancellation Certificate when an individual’s identity record is formally cancelled due to death. As per the law, it is the responsibility of the concerned family member to initiate the cancellation process within 60 days of death.

Required Documents:

Verified Computerized Death Certificate issued by the Union Council, Municipal Committee, Cantonment Board, or a foreign death certificate, where applicable.

Citizens can apply for the Cancellation Certificate (CC) through the NADRA PakID App.

Responding to a query on social media regarding cases where the deceased head of a household did not have a PakID account, NADRA clarified that the cancellation request can be submitted using the PakID account of the deceased’s daughters or siblings.

NADRA further explained that any blood relative—such as parents, siblings, spouse, or children—can submit the CNIC cancellation application due to death through their own PakID account.

Earlier, NADRA had urged citizens to ensure timely cancellation of CNICs of deceased family members, stressing that it is a legal requirement. Failure to do so may create difficulties for surviving family members when processing their own identity documents.

NADRA also advised citizens to have any errors in death registration corrected through the relevant union council before applying for cancellation.