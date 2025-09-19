Pakistan launches first 60-minute cancer treatment centre

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz inaugurated Pakistan’s first advanced Coablation Cancer Treatment Centre in Lahore, marking a breakthrough in healthcare by introducing a 60-minute, pain-free cancer cure without chemotherapy or radiotherapy, ARY News reported.

According to reports, this breakthrough facility introduces a modern treatment method that eliminates cancer at its root in only one hour, sparing patients the pain of conventional therapies.

Maryam Nawaz, speaking at the inauguration ceremony, said Punjab has become the first province in Pakistan to establish a Coablation Cancer Treatment Centre. She emphasised that the treatment will be provided free of cost for patients who cannot afford it.

The technology, imported from China, is only available in the region there and now in Pakistan. Valued at Rs 250 million, each machine requires a probe costing $5,500. Maryam Nawaz announced an allocation of Rs 5 billion to fund the machines and ensure access to treatment for patients across Punjab.

She further said that a machine has already become operational at Mayo Hospital, where five cancer patients have been successfully treated. Orders have been placed for machines in South Punjab and Rawalpindi, while three more will be installed at the under-construction Nawaz Sharif Cancer Hospital.

The Chief Minister added that trials will also be conducted for treating kidney tumours using this advanced method. She noted that doctors, including Dr Shehzad, received specialised training in China to operate the equipment.

Maryam Nawaz described the arrival of this technology as a “ray of hope” for cancer patients in Pakistan, ensuring world-class treatment without pain and with promising results.

Earlier, Doctors at Jinnah Hospital, Karachi, successfully carried out the hospital’s first-ever knee cancer operation, giving a 26-year-old patient a new lease of life with the implantation of an artificial knee.

According to Dr Farukh, the young patient was suffering from cancer in his knee and lower leg. A four-hour-long surgery was conducted by a team of orthopaedic and plastic surgeons at Jinnah Hospital, Karachi, during which the cancer was removed and a prosthetic knee was implanted.