‘Cancer Killer Pill’ shows promise in ‘Annihilating’ all solid tumours

With the ability to “annihilate” solid tumors the “cancer-killing pill” has displayed remarkable potential in early research – leaving healthy cells unaffected.

The drug specifically targets a cancerous variant of the protein Proliferating Cell Nuclear Antigen (PCNA), which plays a critical role in DNA replication and the repair of expanding tumors.

The new drug has been in development for 20 years, and is now undergoing pre-clinical research in the United States (US).

Professor Linda Malkas, the mastermind behind the drug, explained that the drug’s design solely targets the altered form of PCNA in cancer cells, likening its effect to a snowstorm that shuts down only the flights carrying cancer cells.

Promising results have emerged from initial research, demonstrating AOH1996’s ability to suppress tumor growth in both cell and animal models. The drug has shown efficacy in treating cancers derived from breast, prostate, brain, ovarian, cervical, skin, and lung tissues.

Notably, PCNA was once considered “undruggable,” making this breakthrough a potential game-changer in cancer treatment. As the first phase of clinical trials on humans commences, hopes are high that this discovery could pave the way for more personalized and targeted cancer medicines in the future.