Cancer patients to get Rs1million for treatment in Punjab

The government of Punjab has rolled out a new, groundbreaking healthcare initiative aiming to provide financial assistance and treatment to patients suffering from the deadly disease ‘cancer’, across the province.

Under the new healthcare initiative “Chief Minister Special Initiative for Cancer Patients,” the cancer patient could receive up to Rs. 1 million annual free treatment facility.

According to the announcement of the Punjab Health Initiative Management company, only the patients who are permanent residents of Punjab could get the facility under this program.

The scheme covers the full treatment pathway, from initial diagnosis to complete medical care, and will be available through the hospitals mentioned on the panel.

A support system including a 24/7 helpline (0800-09009), landline contact numbers, and a WhatsApp service for patient guidance and registration was also introduced.

The government says the program is intended to ensure access to quality healthcare and reduce the barriers to treatment caused by financial hardships.