Candidates file nomination papers for KP CM's office

PESHAWAR: Ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Sohail Afridi on Sunday said that he has submitted nomination papers for the Chief Minister’s Office.

He will replace Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur who resigned on the instructions of the PTI’s founder.

Talking to media after filing his nomination papers he said that now we have to take forward the democratic process according to the constitution.

He said the no one should interfere in the democratic process. ” I will give my policy on the assembly’s floor”, he further said.

Sohail Afridi has led the Insaf Students Federation (ISF) in the province, and he is also the member of PTI’s central executive committee.

He belongs to Khyber district and is serving his first term as a member of the provincial assembly from PK-70.

Three opposition parties’ nominees have also submitted their nomination papers for the chief minister’s office.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s Sardar Jahan, JUI’s Maulana Lutfur Rehman, and People’s Party’s member Arbab Zarak, have filed their nomination papers.

The scrutiny of the nomination papers will be held at 4:00 PM under the supervision of the Speaker KP Assembly.

A final list of candidates would be released at 5:00 PM in evening today.

The election of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be held at 10:00 AM on October 13 (Monday) by show of hands.