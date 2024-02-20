Candidates for reserved seats asked to submit election expenses by tomorrow

PESHAWAR: All the candidates for reserved seats of female and minority in both national and provincial assemblies have been asked to submit their election expenses with concerned Returning Officer by February 21.

In a press statement issued on Tuesday, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has reminded all the candidates of reserved seats for women and minority whose names are included in Form 33 to submit their election expenses.

The last date for submission of election expense is February 21 and candidates are asked to submit Form C with concerned Returning Officer before expiry of last date.

In case of non-compliance of election code of conduct, the notification regarding winner of the seats will not be issued, ECP warns.

According to Section 104 of the Election Act 2017, the list of reserved candidates has to be submitted by the contesting political parties before the elections.

“A candidate to a seat reserved for women or non-Muslims shall file the nomination papers on the Form on or before the last date fixed for filing of nomination papers for the election and the nomination papers shall, as nearly as possible, be scrutinized in the same manner as nomination papers of candidates on general seats are scrutinized under section 62,” it stated.