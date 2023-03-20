Candidates to file nomination papers for Sindh LG by polls today

KARACHI: The process of filing nomination papers for election on remaining 93 seats of the local councils in Sindh has started from Monday, ARY News reported.

The municipal elections will also be held on remaining 11 Union Committees (UCs) in Karachi.

The candidates will be able to submit their nomination papers for the LG polls till March 22.

According to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) polling will be held on April 18 in 93 constituencies across Sindh.

The ECP issued a notification, announcing the schedule of local government polls across Sindh after which Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) had called off sit-ins it had announced to hold against the election commission.

The JI had announced sit-in at 10 different places in Karachi against ECP demanding to conduct the election on 11 remaining UCs of the city.

The ECP said that electoral symbols would be allotted to candidates on April 07.

Earlier, on March 8, the Jamaat-e-Islami had moved the Sindh High Court (SHC) against the delay in holding local government elections in Karachi for the 11 remaining union committees.

