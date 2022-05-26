Deepika Padukone slips on Cannes 2022 red carpet

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone’s wardrobe malfunction caused her to slip on the red carpet of the illustrious Cannes 2022 film festival.

The Chennai Express actor was having problems in walking and climbing the stairs because of her orange colour dress.

Deepika Padukone slipped just when she graced the red carpet. She was still facing problems even after recollecting herself.

She is part of the jury of the 75th edition of the film festival which commenced on May 17 and will end on May 28.

The jury is headed by names like actor-director Rebecca Hall, Noomi Rapace, Italian actor-director Jasmine Trinca, as well as directors Asghar Farhadi, Ladj Ly, Jeff Nichols, and Joachim Trier along with India’s Padukone on the list.

According to a report, the Bollywood star who is a constant on Cannes red carpet for years now – will be walking for all ten days of the festival.

Deepika Padukone is one of the most versatile and highest-paid Bollywood stars at this time. She is a three-time Filmfare Award winner. She won the laurels for her work in Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela, Piku and Om Shanti Om.

Her hit films include Love Aaj Kal, Chennai Express, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and Chhapaak.

