Cannes Film Festival 2022 to not welcome ‘Russian delegations’

The Cannes Film Festival has announced to bar Russian delegations from this year’s event in May, in the wake of the ‘war of assault’ over Ukraine.

The prestigious French ‘Festival De Cannes’ has decided to not welcome Russian delegations in the 75th edition of the event slated for May 2022, as announced in the statement released on Tuesday.

“As the world has been hit by a heavy crisis in which a part of Europe finds itself in a state of war, the Festival de Cannes wishes to extend all its support to the people of Ukraine and all those who are in its territory,” reads a statement from organizers.

The Cannes Film Festival wishes to express its full support for the Ukrainian people. Read the official press release ► https://t.co/eulIg6WM6d pic.twitter.com/cAyMEJHzjv — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) March 1, 2022

“However modest as it is, we join our voices with those who oppose this unacceptable situation and denounce the attitude of Russia and its leaders.”

“During this winter of 2022, the Festival de Cannes has entered its preparation phase. Unless the war of assault ends in conditions that will satisfy the Ukrainian people, it has been decided that we will not welcome official Russian delegations nor accept the presence of anyone linked to the Russian government,” it further mentioned.

Moreover, the restriction will not be implied on individual filmmakers from Russia, and they will be permitted to attend the festival, however, it is yet to be known if their films will be selected to be a part of the competition.

Cannes further encouraged the ‘courage of all those in Russia’ taking risks to protest against their aggression and invasion of Ukraine, while assuring to “always serve artists and industry professionals that raise their voices to denounce violence, repression, and injustices, for the main purpose to defend peace and liberty.”

The French festival is slated to be held from 17-28 May this year.

