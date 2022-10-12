Cannibal couple kill, eat two women to get rich

Police say the accused – a couple and another man – “severely tortured” the victims before killing them.

Victims Roselin and Padma were tied up and tortured before they were strangled, they said, adding that the women’s breasts were chopped off and the blood was allowed to flow out.

One of the bodies was cut into 56 pieces, the police chief said. The body parts were found from three pits.

“There’s a possibility that the accused ate parts of body after killing the victims. It is being investigated, but not confirmed yet,” said Kochi police chief CH Nagaraju.

The police further shared that Roselin disappeared in June and Padma in September. They were murdered on June 6 and September 26.