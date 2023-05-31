Cannibal kills a woman, eats her flesh, dies in hospital

A disturbing incident was reported from India’s Rajasthan state where an alleged cannibal who was arrested by the Indian Police officials on May 26 for the murdering an elderly woman.

The accused, identified as Surendra Thakur, was caught by villagers in India after he killed a 65-year-old Shanti Devi while While she was herding cattle.

Caught while eating human flesh

The locals reported that the 25-year-old accused murderer was allegedly eating flash of the victim when the caught him. “He used a stone to attack the elderly woman from behind, killing her on the spot,” the villagers claimed.

“I was returning after herding goats when I saw the accused eating the flesh of the deceased woman. I got scared and ran from the spot,” said witness Kathat, who also noticed the bloodstained face of the accused.

Initially frightened by the unusual sight, the villagers pursued Thakur when he attempted to escape. They managed to apprehend him and handed him over to the Indian police officials.

Accused came form Mumbai

The investigation revealed that the accused arrived by bus in Rajasthan from Mumbai, which was confirmed by a bus ticket found in his possession.

The Indian police officials also found an Aadhaar card – identity card – in his pocket, but failed to find the family of the alleged Cannibal.

Doctors suspected rabies infection

The doctors at Bangar Hospital suspected a rabies infection, said that the accused could be “suffering from hydrophobia” – a fear of water caused by late-stage rabies infection – which might be possible due to bitten by a “rabid dog” in the past and did not get the proper treatment.

The accused’s violent behavior continued at MG Hospital in Jodhpur, India, where he was transferred lately. He reportedly attacked and even bit hospital staffers.

Had a failed liver

A CT scan report revealed that the accused Cannibal – Thakur – had a failed liver, which is suspected to have resulted from the addiction of alcohol. While his condition was stable, Thakur ultimately succumbed to a cardiac arrest on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Indian police had filed charges against him under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as cannibalism, based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s son.