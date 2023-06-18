‘Cannibalistic’ Mormon cricket invasion leaves people ‘prisoners in their homes’

Residents of Nevada are facing an unprecedented challenge as millions of Mormon crickets, similar to locusts, have descended upon their properties, gardens, and streets.

The recent infestation has left people feeling trapped inside their homes, as these insects blanket houses, lawns, and cars. Reports suggest that the crickets emit a foul odor, adding to the already disturbing situation.

This isn’t the first time that Nevada has dealt with a Mormon cricket infestation. The last major outbreak occurred in 2019, and these insects tend to be active in the state for up to six years before becoming dormant again.

One resident, Colette Reynolds, shared a TikTok video revealing the magnitude of the infestation. The footage displayed countless crickets covering her lawn, as well as a delivery package she had been eagerly waiting for. Incredibly, when driving over the insects on the street, Reynolds noticed the living ones turning back to devour their unfortunate crushed companions.

a plague of crickets in nevada

the end is nighpic.twitter.com/8sWhk9ErFp — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) June 14, 2023

The crickets have left residents feeling like prisoners in their own homes, as they describe the creatures as both disgusting and having a terrible smell.

Pictures and videos shared by affected individuals depict homes completely swamped with crickets, leading to distressing scenes.

Another resident, Kerstin Ann Morales, captured a road infested with the insects, where the idyllic views of the mountains were transformed into a surreal and apocalyptic sight.

Amidst this invasion, one resident recounted the unsettling experience of riding a motorcycle, trying to avoid driving over the insects while hearing the unsettling sound of crunching under the wheels.

USA Today reports that these flightless insects are emerging from years of dormancy and are creating obstacles in parts of the state due to their congregating behavior and the copious amount of feces they produce.