Can’t do much in the face of court orders: Wahab on Nasla demolition

KARACHI: The city administrator and ex-Sindh government spokesperson, Barrister Murtaza Wahab, said Friday the real culprit in the Nasla Tower debacle is the builder and that he should be behind the bars, ARY News reported.

We are ready to sit with anyone to mull the redressal of the matter, said Wahab amid the protests staged around the fated building on Sharea Faisal whose demolition has been ordered by the apex court.

I as Karachi Administrator, in spite of the court orders, can do nothing about the demolition of the illegal building, he said. However, Wahab claimed he stands in solidarity with the affectees.

What can we do in the face of the apex court orders? He rhetorically asked.

Protesting ABAD chairman claims Nasla Tower was duly approved

Before Murtaza Wahab, the protesting builders’ association chairman Mohsin Sheikhani said, as authorities demolish the illegal high-rise, that they are suspending all the construction work everywhere in the city in protest and will keep it that way until we know what offices should we seek approvals from for our building projects.

All the gazetted offices had approved Nasla Tower before it was built and the builders had secured legal approvals and no-objection certificates, Mohsin Sheikhani, Association Of Builders And Developers (ABAD) chairman, said as he was allegedly washed away with police baton-charge.

He said police charged against the protestors, thrashed them, and arrested people. We were dealt with shelling and baton whips, he claimed.