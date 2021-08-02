Process to file nomination papers for LB polls in cantonment boards conclude

KARACHI: The process to file nomination papers for local bodies elections in eight cantonment boards in Sindh including six in Karachi have been completed with candidates from political parties and independents filing their candidature for the polls scheduled on September 12, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to details, 90 candidates have filed their candidacy for 10 seats in the Malir cantonment board while 125 people are vying for 10 seats in Faisal Cantt.

59 candidates are eyeing success on five seats of Korangi Creek Cantonment Board while four people have filed nominations for the Manora area in district Kemari.

For the Clifton cantonment board, 135 people have filed their nominations for 10 seats while 69 people are vying for 10 seats of the Karachi cantonment board.

On July 09, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued the schedule of local bodies elections in 42 cantonments across the country.

According to a notification put out by the electoral body, polling for the elections on general seats of the cantonment boards will take place on September 12.

A notice inviting nomination papers will be published on July 15. The ECP’s returning officers will receive nomination papers from July 26 to 29, after which notice regarding the receipt of all the papers will be published.

Scrutiny of papers will start on July 31 and continue until August 3 when a list of candidates whose papers have been accepted will be issued.

Appeals against acceptance or rejection of papers can be filed from August 4 to 7 with appellate authorities to decide them until August 10. A revised list of candidates declared eligible to contest the elections will be issued on August 11.

Candidature can be withdrawn until August 12 while symbols will be allotted on August 13.