Canva unveils AI-powered creative OS, Integrates design, content, and marketing

Online graphic design platform Canva has launched its new Creative Operating System, a suitable platform that brings together design, collaboration, publishing, and performance tools.

The new system, built on its proprietary Design Model, integrates artificial intelligence across the creative process, combining new products for video, marketing, forms, and professional design.

Canva explains that its new system is a much faster and smarter design, where human creativity leads and AI improves what people can create.

Canva Co-Founder and CEO, Melanie Perkins, said, “As knowledge becomes more and more accessible, we believe we’re moving from the Information Era to the Imagination Era, a time when creativity has never been more critical. We’ve been thinking about how we can empower our community to succeed in this era, which is why we’re incredibly excited to unveil our biggest launch yet with the all-in-one Creative Operating System.”

She added, “From major upgrades to our Visual Suite with Video, Email, and Forms, to a powerful new AI layer and tools to grow your brand and business, we can’t wait to see how people use all of these new products to bring their ideas to life.”

The Canva Design Model is at the center of the platform, which the company believes is the world’s first AI model that understands design logic.

It reportedly solves layout, structure, and visual balance to produce editable content in moments. This model delivers style matching and automatic layout suggestions for consistency across formats without the requirement for human adjustments (although designers may still want to tweak).

Artificial intelligence is seamlessly integrated across the platform, with the new “Ask @Canva” feature serving as an in-editor assistant. This feature provides feedback, design suggestions, and enables quick edits.

The updated Visual Suite introduces Video 2.0, a re-engineered video editor. It boasts new timeline and automation tools designed to streamline the editing process. Additionally, Email Design functionality brings email creation into the same workspace used for marketing content, allowing for HTML exports that can be distributed through existing systems.

Additionally, Interactive forms can now be designed directly within Canva, and responses fed into Canva Sheets for organized data collection. The integration between Canva Code and Sheets adds interactive, data-driven features that update in real time.

Canva Grow is about marketing and brand management, enabling teams to create, distribute, and refine campaigns efficiently. A new, consistent brand system ensures visual elements are uniform across all materials.

Moreover, Canva also rolled out Canva Business for SMBs needing advanced AI, analytics, and brand tools. Its Creative Operating System integrates creativity with intelligent design, offering professional tools and collaboration. Additionally, Canva launched Affinity, a free professional suite for vector editing, image manipulation, and layout design.