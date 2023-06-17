Capital police dismisses PTI chairman’s false claim on child arrests

ISLAMABAD: The capital police has refuted the statement of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman regarding the the arrest of children and termed it false claim, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, Islamabad Police declared the statement of PTI Chairman false regarding the arrest of children and advised citizens not to be part of any propaganda.

the police spokesperson stated that a case has been registered against the accused, Aamir Mughal, and his sons at Tarnol police station.

The spokesperson clarified that only Aamir Mughal’s sons, Saad Abdullah and Hasan Abdullah, were arrested and no child was detained or mistreated.

The capital police stated that the PTI Chairman is completely contrary to the facts and equivalent to inciting the public and creating unrest against institutions.

The spokesperson appealed to the citizens across the country not to become a part of such propaganda and assured that Islamabad Capital Police is fulfilling its duties according to the law.