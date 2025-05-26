How much did Captain America: Brave New World really earn?

Marvel’s latest superhero film, starring Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America and Harrison Ford as President Thaddeus Ross, Captain America: Brave New World, has officially wrapped up its run in cinemas.

According to Forbes, the film brought in a worldwide box office total of $413.6 million before heading to Disney+. Captain America: Brave New World opened in cinemas on 14 February and had a relatively short big-screen run.

Its final day in North American cinemas was Thursday, where it earned just $173 from 30 theatres, ending its domestic run with $200,500.

Internationally, Captain America: Brave New World performed better, collecting over $213 million, bringing its global total to $413,640,021.

Read More: Captain America: Brave New World makes history for all the wrong reasons

However, with a production budget of $180 million (not including marketing), it’s unclear if the film made a solid profit. Typically, half of all box office earnings go to cinemas, and major blockbusters like this also carry large marketing costs.

Anthony Mackie, who first appeared as Sam Wilson/Falcon in Captain America: The Winter Soldier, takes on the mantle of Captain America for the first time in a solo film.

In Brave New World, his character finds himself caught in a global crisis following a meeting with Harrison Ford’s President Ross.

The film also stars Danny Ramirez, Liv Tyler, and Giancarlo Esposito, and was directed by Julius Onah.

Though not as successful as Captain America: Civil War, which earned over $1.1 billion, this new chapter still adds a significant sum to the overall series, which has now grossed $2.65 billion worldwide.

Fans who missed Captain America: Brave New World in cinemas won’t have to wait long. The film is set to debut on Disney+ this week, giving viewers another chance to catch Anthony Mackie and Harrison Ford in action.

Earlier, it was reported that the latest entry in the MCU and faced a rocky reception with critics despite performing well at box office since its release on February 14th.

Despite high expectations, the film has stumbled both critically and commercially, making history for the wrong reasons.

While Anthony Mackie steps into the shoes of Captain America following Chris Evans’ departure in 2019’s “Avengers: Endgame,” the movie’s performance at the box office and with critics has been far from heroic.

The film, directed by Julius Onah, currently holds a dismal 49 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the situation looking even worse when you consider its CinemaScore.