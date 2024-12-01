Captain among two martyred, eight terrorists killed in two KP IBOs

RAWALPINDI: At least eight terrorists were killed while a Pak Army’s captain was among two martyred in two separate operations conducted in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported, quoting ISPR.

The two operations were conducted between November 29 to December 1, according to a statement by the ISPR.

The military’s media wing said that “an intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Baka Khel, Bannu District on reported presence of khwarij”.

ISPR stated that “during the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly killed five terrorists, while nine got injured”, adding, however during the operation, Sepoy Iftikhar Hussain, aged 29, resident of district Jhang, having fought gallantly, embraced shahadat.

“In another operation conducted in general area Shagai, Khyber District, three Khwarij were killed, while two were apprehended by the security forces” the media military wing said.

“During intense fire exchange, Captain Muhammad Zohaib Ud Din, aged 25 years, hailed from district Lahore, who was leading his troops from the front, fought bravely, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced shahadat”, said ISPR.

ISPR said that the killed khwarij were involved in numerous terrorist activities against the security forces as well as innocent civilians.

“Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other kharji found in the area as security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve”, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Earlier, on November 20, at least twelve security personnel embraced martyrdom in a suicide attack on a check post in KP’s Bannu.

According to the ISPR, Khwarij attempted to attack a Joint Check Post in MaliKhel area. The attempt to enter the post was effectively thwarted by troops, which forced the khwarij to ram an explosive laden vehicle into the perimeter wall of the post.