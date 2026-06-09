Captain Mark Phillips debuts new romance at royal wedding

GLOUCESTERSHIRE — The British royal family gathered for a joyous occasion this weekend as Peter Phillips, the eldest grandson of the late Queen Elizabeth II, tied the knot with NHS nurse Harriet Sperling. While the newlyweds captured the world’s attention, royal onlookers also noticed a rare and significant public outing by the father of the groom, Captain Mark Phillips.

The 77-year-old Olympic gold medalist and ex-husband of Princess Anne stepped into the spotlight at All Saints’ Church in Kemble, Gloucestershire, to support his son. However, it was his guest for the day that has royal enthusiasts buzzing.

According to society insider reports, Captain Mark was joined at the high-profile event by his rumored girlfriend, Belgian equestrian Florence Standaert.

A Major Milestone for the Private Couple

While Captain Mark and Florence Standaert have never publicly or officially confirmed their romantic relationship, the duo has been closely linked for a few years. They were first spotted together in 2022 at the Burghley Horse Trials, a premier event in the equestrian world—a passion they both deeply share.

Though they avoided being photographed side-by-side at the church entry, attending the high-profile wedding together marks their most high-profile and official public outing as a couple to date.

A Close-Knit Family Affair

Captain Mark Phillips was married to Princess Anne from 1973 until their divorce in 1992. Despite their split decades ago, the former couple has famously maintained an amicable relationship, frequently crossing paths at equestrian events and family gatherings to support their two children, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.

The picturesque Cotswolds wedding brought together a spectacular guest list, including King Charles III and Queen Camilla, alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales, making it the perfect setting for a quiet milestone in Captain Mark’s private life.