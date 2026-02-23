Food delivery rider injured after being hit by speeding car in Karachi

KARACHI: A food delivery rider was critically injured after a speeding car crashed into him in Karachi, ARY News reported, quoting police.

The accident took place near the Saba Signal on Khayaban-e-Ittehad, DHA Karachi.

According to police officials, the accident occurred at around 2am when a car, reportedly racing at high speed, lost control, overturned several times and struck the motorcycle. The delivery rider, who was travelling on his bike at the time, sustained severe head injuries.

The injured rider, identified as 32-year-old Farhan, was rushed to hospital in critical condition.

Police said the occupants of the car initially called for another vehicle but fled the scene under the pretext of taking the injured man to hospital. An investigation is under way to trace and arrest the suspects.

In January 2026 alone, at least 82 people lost their lives across the city in traffic accidents, including 21 deaths caused by heavy vehicle collisions, while 910 others were injured in various road incidents over the past month.

Trailer collisions claimed 10 lives, and water tanker accidents caused five fatalities. Men were the most affected, accounting for 60 deaths across different road accidents. Women (nine deaths), children (12 deaths), and one girl were also among the victims.

Injuries were widespread, with 725 men, 128 women, 43 children, and 14 girls reported injured in separate incidents. Many of the injured required immediate medical attention at public and private hospitals.

Other notable traffic fatalities included one death each from dumper and Mazda collisions, and four deaths in bus-related accidents.