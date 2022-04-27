Car crashes into school bus with 23 students; scary video goes viral

A horrific video is viral that sees students getting thrown off their seats bus flipped after crashing into a car in the United States.

A foreign news agency reported the untoward incident happened in the Albuquerque city of the New Mexico state.

The viral video sees the students of George Sanchez Collaborative Community School inside the bus. They got hurled after it got hit by a speeding Ford Mustang, allegedly driven by 49-year-old Mario Perez.

The accused is said to be racing his car at over 100 miles per hour.

Seven of the 23 students got taken to the hospital. Two victims sustained severe injuries to their legs. A student also got a fractured pelvis.

As far as the suspect was concerned, he had a broken femur. He got charged for great bodily harm by vehicle. He could be imprisoned for six years if found guilty.

Eyewitnesses said that the other vehicle sped away after the incident. There was no mention of his arrest.

An eye-witness, speaking with a news agency, said it would be a nightmare if you knew their child was on the bus.

