Video: Car gets parked after crashing, bouncing over three vehicles

A video of a car getting parked in between the space of two four-wheelers shocked netizens after it bounced over the top of the three standing vehicles.

The video was captured in China showing a motorist speeding along a dual carriageway before losing control on a bend and crashing into the pavement.

The video shows the car flying above the three vehicles parked at the place before landing in the gap between the third and fourth vehicles.

The motorist was not seriously injured in the incident but there was extensive damage to the vehicle, according to reports. It is currently unclear whether the motorist, who has not been named, was detained by the police.

In a recent car parking incident, an 88-year-old Dutchman skillfully parked his Fiat Panda in his garage just 6 centimetres wider than his car.

In a video, Eugene, 88, can be seen parking his Fiat Panda in his garage. He looks at the camera and says,” My car is just 1.49 meters wide and the garage is 1.55 meters wide.”

He gets the car in with much ease and without any contact. The walls of the garage have sponges. Eugene said they were installed for the eventuality of a contact.

