Car hit by sliding mass of snow in Galiyat, two injured

GALIYAT: A vehicle of tourists during snowfall in the region hit by a mass of sliding snow, leaving at least two injured, ARY News reported on Monday.

During snowfall in Galiyat a massive chunk of snow fall over a vehicle of tourists who were traveling from Nathia Gali to Murree.

Rescue officials and Galiyat Development Authority (GDA) personnel promptly acted and rescued five persons within the car, a spokesperson of GDA said.

Two persons in the car were injured in the incident, according to the spokesman.

Snowfall

It is to be mentioned here that the mountainous areas including Galiyat, Nathia Gali, Ayubia and Thandiani have received sporadic snowfall under the influence of a fresh westerly wave in the country.

Galiyat and Thandiani have received five inch snowfall each. Kaghan Valley has received two to three feet and Shogran one feet snow, according to a weather report.

Chilas and adjoining areas have worn the sheet of snow, while the weather has turned to extreme cold at Babusar Top, Fairy Meadows and other areas, restricting the people to their homes.

Federal Capital Islamabad, Rawalpindi and other areas have received rainfall in the ongoing wet spell.

