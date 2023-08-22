‘Taarzan: The Wonder Car’ comes to life in this bizarre video

Social media were reminded of the Bollywood film ‘Taarzan: The Wonder Car‘ after a video of a vehicle moving by itself went viral.

The viral video was posted on the micro-blogging application X, formerly known as Twitter. It first looked as if the driver was making a turn, avoiding other vehicles on the street.

The viewers were shocked to see a man getting into the driver’s seat and stopping the vehicle. It turned out that the car was sliding on its own.

Thankfully, no accident took place.

The end of the video will raise so many questions 😳 pic.twitter.com/Mfx0cGN6TK — Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 20, 2023

The video received hilarious responses from viewers. They said it was strikingly similar to the Bollywood film.

Tarzan the Wonder Car for real 🌞 — 𝐒𝐞𝐧𝐩𝐚𝐢🥂 (@Oyye_Senpai) August 21, 2023

Kya ye wonder car Tarzan hain, kya isse Deven Chaudhary ki aatma chala rahi thi! — Aditya Nandode (@TaiyouSun) August 20, 2023

Tarzon the wonder car. — Harshhh! (@Harsh_humour) August 20, 2023

There are countless videos of cars moving by themselves on social media. Earlier, a clip of an unoccupied car plunging into a river by itself broke the internet.

The clip showed two men exiting the car, which they parked near the river. It began to move towards the water in reverse.

A white minivan swerved around the car’s rear, thinking it was being driven in reverse gear.

The driverless car avoided getting hit by two posts. It made its way into the spillway before falling into the river. It stayed afloat for a while before submerging inside it.

