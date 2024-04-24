Car runs over six asleep on pavement in Karachi

Six people were injured when a speeding car ran over homeless people sleeping on a footpath in Karachi’s Clifton area, ARY News reported.

According to rescue sources, the accident happened near Abdullah Shah Ghazi shrine in Clifton, Karachi, where a car skidded off the road and ran over homeless people sleeping on the footpath, injuring six people.

The injured were rushed to the Jinnah Hospital by the rescue teams. Meanwhile, the police have arrested the driver from the spot.

Last year, more than 1,400 people lost their lives and over 18,000 were wounded in road accidents in Karachi in 2023.

According to reports from rescue sources, overspeeding and riding motorbikes without helmets remained the major causes behind the deaths and injuries in road mishaps in the ongoing year of 2023.

The report also highlighted the movement of speeding dumpers, and passenger buses in Karachi, the main cause behind the casualties in road crashes.

According to traffic police officials, the biggest cause of traffic accidents in the city is rash and irresponsible driving۔